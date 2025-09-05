Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Shopping online at work is not a sackable offence, judge rules

A woman who use her work computer for online shopping was unfairly dismissed, a judge has ruled, after he found the personal use was ‘not excessive’

Nicole Wootton-Cane
Friday 05 September 2025 22:47 BST
Comments
A judge said the woman was not told of a ban of personal usage of the work computer
A judge said the woman was not told of a ban of personal usage of the work computer (Getty Images)

Shopping online during work time is not a sackable offence, a judge has ruled.

A tribunal found the amount of time an accountancy administrator spent browsing sites including Amazon and Rightmove was “not excessive”.

The woman, named in the judgement as Ms A Lanuszka, had been fired from her job in July 2023 after her employer Accountancy MK Services used spy software to monitor her computer.

Across two days, business owner Ms Krauze claimed Ms Lanuszka had spent one hour and 24 minutes on personal matters.

Ms Lanuszka - who accepted she had visited websites Rightmove, Very and Amazon - claimed she was allowed to use the computer for personal matters if she had no other work to do.

Ms Lanuszka was awarded more than £14,000 in compensation and costs
Ms Lanuszka was awarded more than £14,000 in compensation and costs (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

And employment judge Michael Magree ruled that a “large proportion” of the time highlighted as personal use had, in fact, been used for work purposes, including for planning, Excel and presentation skill training.

He added there were “no underlying performance concerns or warning” given to Ms Lanuszka, and noted the date of her sacking coincided with the arrival of Ms Krauze’s sister on a permanent basis in the UK.

“Given the fact that there was no prohibition on personal computer use and the amount of time Ms Lanuszka devoted to personal matters during the two days has not been shown to be excessive, there is no deduction for contributory fault,” Mr Magee wrote in his judgment.

“The tribunal concludes that there were not reasonable grounds to support a conclusion that Ms Lanuszka was guilty of misconduct. Nor was there a reasonable investigation carried out.”

According to the judgment, made in Bury St Edmunds in June, Ms Lanuszka began working for Ms Krauze under a separate company name, which was dissolved in 2021 before a new company set up.

Ms Krauze dismissed Ms Lanuszka in 2023 with the belief she would not be able to file for unfair dismissal due to her not working for the new company for two years, Mr Magree said.

Ms Lanuszka was awarded more than £14,000 in compensation and costs.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in