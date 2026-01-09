Why retailers suffered a ‘disappointing’ Christmas as December footfall figures revealed
Total UK footfall down was 2.9 per cent year-on-year, according to BRC and Sensormatic data
Retailers suffered a disappointing December as rising bills and food costs kept shoppers at home, figures show.
Total UK footfall down was 2.9 per cent year-on-year, according to British Retail Consortium (BRC) and Sensormatic data.
High street visits fell 0.9 per cent and retail park footfall went down by 2.5 per cent. Shopping centres suffered most, with 5.1 per cent fewer Christmas customers year-on-year.
The "Golden Quarter" (October-December) saw a 2.2 per cent fall, while UK footfall for the year was down 0.8 per cent compared to the previous year.
Footfall decreased year-on-year across all nations: down 1.5 per cent in Scotland, 1.7 per cent in Northern Ireland, with the largest decrease of 3.1 per cent in both England and Wales.
BRC chief executive Helen Dickinson said: “It was a disappointing December for retailers as footfall declined across all shopping locations, as well as in the major cities.
“In the face of rising bills and food costs, many consumers held off for post-Christmas sales, with the week after Christmas the only one to see a significant uplift.
“Shoppers were also browsing less in the lead up to Christmas, making fewer, but more targeted shopping trips, particularly in shopping centres, which saw the largest drop in footfall.
“Last month’s figures capped a challenging year, with total shopper traffic down in 2025. This marks the third consecutive year of annual footfall decline, reflecting the continuing evolution in shopping habits and the retail landscape.”
Andy Sumpter, from Sensormatic, said: “Shopper traffic rallied outside traditional peak days, showing festive buying patterns are changing.
“And while UK footfall fell year on year, it was the second strongest among G7 markets in December – a sign of resilience in a tough trading climate.”
