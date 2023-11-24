Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The heartbroken mother of one of the four teenagers killed in a crash in North Wales has paid an emotional tribute to her “perfect” son.

Harvey Owen, 17, was killed along with Jevon Hirst, Wilf Fitchett and Hugo Morris, when their silver Ford Fiesta plunged into a water-filled ditch near the village of Garreg, North Wales, last weekend.

The crash happened while they were travelling along the windy A4085 from Harlech toward the Snowdonia National Park for a camping trip.

In a tribute released by North Wales Police tonight, Harvey’s mother, Crystal, described her son as a “unique” and “special” teenager who touched “so many people” throughout his life.

“There is never a time to lose a child but this feels so much more gut wrenching as he was literally thriving in life and had everything to live for,” she said.

Harvey Owen was one of the four teenagers killed in North Wales (North Wales Police)

Top left to right Hugo Morris, Jevon Hirst, Wilf Fitchett and Harvey Owen (Supplied)

“The fact that Harvey will always be 17 is unbearable to think of and even harder to accept. Please hold your loved ones tight, all the minor things we worry about are irrelevant, life is so short and can be so cruel.

“I’ve lost my boy, the boy I absolutely adored, and I can’t accept that I won’t be able to hold him again or tell him I love him again.”

Ms Owen went on to describe Harvey as a “charismatic” teenager who was “creative, funny” and enjoyed BMXing, skateboarding, playing guitar, jazz music, poetry and art.

“He was the most gentle soul, always feeling empathy for people and seeing the good in everyone. Quirky, a trendsetter, loving, pure and hilarious, he was so dopey at times it was annoying but he was so lovable it was hard to stay mad at him for long,” she added.

After the families reported the four teenagers missing, a major search was launched on Tuesday, 21 November. On the same day, a binman spotted the vehicle in a ditch and North Wales Police confirmed the teenagers’ death later that day.

Tributes were left on the steps at Shrewsbury College for Jevon Hirst, Harvey Owen, Wilf Fitchett and Hugo Morris (PA)

Tributes were made at Shrewsbury Abbey for Jevon Hirst, Harvey Owen, Wilf Fitchett and Hugo Morris (PA)

The news sent shockwaves through their hometown of Shrewsbury where vigils were held at churches across the area, including at Shrewsbury Abbey where many fellow students turned up to pay their respects.

The Christmas light switch-on Wednesday, 22 November was cancelled. And town centre businesses where two of the teenagers worked closed.

Harvey worked in the kitchen at pizza restaurant Dough & Oil, which posted a tribute on Instagram, describing the student as “gentle, hard-working and bright”.

Pret a Manger, where Hugo worked, also closed on 22 November. At the crash site in North Wales, police are continuing to investigate what caused the car to leave the road.

On Thursday, 23 November, the force issued an appeal for dash cam footage of the A4085 between Penrhyndeudraeth to Beddgelert from Sunday, 19 November to Tuesday, 21 November.

It followed a search operation of the area, with the help of underwater teams, for clues on the crash.

Supt Simon Barrasford said: “A full and detailed investigation is underway to establish the cause of the collision. Part of that investigation involves reviewing CCTV footage and we’d like to thank everyone who has already made contact with us.”