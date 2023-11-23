Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Four teenagers killed when their car came off a windy road in North Wales were found by a binman in a flooded ditch two days after they went missing, a local farmer has said.

Jevon Hirst, 16, Harvey Owen, 17, Wilf Fitchett, 17, and Hugo Morris, 18, were on their way to a camping trip in Snowdonia on Sunday when their silver Ford Fiesta careered off the A4085 in Garreg, near Porthmadog.

The bodies of the friends, who were all studying their A-Levels at Shrewsbury College, were found in an overturned vehicle submerged in water on Tuesday.

A man who runs a farm less than 100ft from the crash site has now revealed the vehicle was first spotted in the ditch by a binman.

Police officers at the scene where the four teenagers were found (Mirrorpix)

Farmer Rhys Williams, of Garreg Hyll Drem Farm, told The Mirror: “They were found by the recycling lorry at 10 that morning. They were higher up, that’s why they could see them. The binman told us they had phoned the police.”

He added that the teenagers were “so unlucky” that their car didn’t avoid the flooded ditch by hitting a tree or fence as it careered from the road.

The four teenagers from left to right; Jevon Hirst, Wilf Fitchett, Harvey Owen and Hugo Morris (PA/North Wales Police)

“On Sunday the water was high. It is brutal on Sunday. There’s always a foot or two of water in the ditch but it can come up to six feet, the level of the car,” Mr Williams said.

“It was bad on Friday and Saturday, the river had gone high quickly. But by Tuesday morning the level had come down. They were so unlucky. They could have hit a tree or a fence and gone in another way.”

Candles were lit at Shrewsbury Abbey on Wednesday in remembrance of the teenagers (The Independent)

Mr Williams said the crash site was an accident blackspot between Harlech and Snowdonia, and that mobile phone signal was nonexistent on some networks.

He said: “This is one of two roads they could have taken. There are no tracks on the road, nothing to be seen. It’s a sharp bend, it narrows. There were lots of leaves on that corner. There have been one or two accidents there before.”

The farmer first became aware of the incident when he heard a search helicopter on Tuesday morning. He said: “It had the searchlight on. It was still dark. It was hovering and loud. I didn’t think much of it. It moved on and came back later. They wouldn’t have seen anything, no chance.”

Friends of the four teenagers gathered at Shrewsbury Abbey on Tuesday to pay their respects. (The Independent)

Last night, at the scene of the crash, an underwater search team was helping police in a search of the area. Crash investigators are still trying to work out how the vehicle left the road, which remains closed.

In North Wales, the families are expected to formally identify the teenagers’ bodies today.

Meanwhile in their hometown of Shrewsbury, the town continues to mourn over the tragedy with vigils being held at a number of churches. A floral tribute has also been put up at the teenagers’ college campus.

The town’s Christmas light switch-on was cancelled yesterday. Shrewsbury Abbey administrator Steve Swinden said: “It’s shocked everyone, in Shrewsbury, the county, the whole country even. These were four young lads enjoying their lives, but taken so tragically and suddenly.”

It’s also been reported that a fifth teenager was to join the four, but changed his mind at the last minute. Speaking to the Daily Telegraph about the unnamed youngster, Mimi Ropotka, who worked with Hugo, said: “He can’t believe he has lost his friend so suddenly and tragically,” adding that he was in a “really bad way.”

Crystal Owen, Harvey’s mother, wrote on Facebook: “I feel like I’m in a nightmare I wish I could wake up from but I’m not. I just wanted to say I do appreciate people’s kindness but no amount of messages is going to help me overcome this. Nothing will make this nightmare go away.”