Boy, 5, dies after wall collapses at crazy golf course in London

The incident occurred at Sidcup Family Golf, Chislehurst, on Sunday evening

Carla Feric
Wednesday 12 November 2025 15:35 GMT
The Metropolitan Police confirmed the boy passed away in hospital on Tuesday morning
The Metropolitan Police confirmed the boy passed away in hospital on Tuesday morning (PA Archive)

A five-year-old boy has died after a wall collapsed on him and a six-year-old girl at an adventure golf course in south-east London.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed the boy passed away in hospital on Tuesday morning, following the incident at Sidcup Family Golf, Chislehurst, on Sunday evening.

Officers and paramedics attended the scene around 6pm, with the five-year-old rushed to hospital by the London Air Ambulance.

A six-year-old girl was also injured, but has since been discharged from hospital.

The adventure golf course has since closed its premises, stating on its website: “Sidcup Family Golf is closed today following an incident on site.

“Our thoughts are with those affected.

“We appreciate your understanding at this time and will share further updates when appropriate.”

The Metropolitan Police added that inquiries are ongoing, and officers are working with the Health and Safety Executive.

