Simon Pegg and Adam Hills back our £3.3m cost of living appeal

Comic actor Simon Pegg and comedian Adam Hills are the latest big names to back our Christmas appeal, with both men expressing their concern for people’s wellbeing as the cost of living soars and calling on people to donate generously to support our initiative.

Pegg, the star of cult films Hot Fuzz and Shaun of the Dead said: “Things are looking harder than ever for so many people this winter, but I know that by supporting this campaign we can help to raise funds which will reach projects this winter when they need it most.”

Hills, who has turned out to help our campaign partner Comic Relief over the years, added: “It’s been a joy to support Comic Relief over the years, mainly by humiliating myself in the hope that I might help to raise awareness and smiles at the same time.

“But it’s the funds raised that are vital and there is no more vital time than right now. Families should not be having to face impossible decisions this winter and Christmas. By joining together and supporting the On The Breadline appeal, we can do something about this and help change lives.”

( Independent)

They join a raft of high profile backers of our appeal in partnership with our sister title the Evening Standard - including the Princess of Wales, mayor of London, Olivia Colman, David Tennant, Lenny Henry, Andy Murray, Emma Thompson and Nadiya Hussain.

So far we have raised over £3.3m. The money will go to organisations in London and across the UK working to help people on the breadline cope with the cost of living crisis.