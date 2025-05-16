Sky TV still down for some after tens of thousands faced outages overnight

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tens of thousands of Sky TV customers reported being unable to watch TV on Thursday evening, as many continue to face the issue on Friday morning.

People began reporting the issue at around 9pm and by just before 10:30pm, over 26,000 people said they were unable to watch their shows, according to outage tracker website Downdetector.

On Friday morning, some 2,500 customers said the issue appears to still be ongoing.

Most of those affected said their TV kept crashing, leaving them unable to watch live shows.

Some users said a message saying they had no signal popped up, while others said they could not view online content even if their internet connection was fine.

Sky Q box users said trying to load shows was not working, and that even after unplugging their TV’s, their box would crash when booted up.

One customer said on Thursday night: “@skytv sort SkyQ please I have no signal at all I’m sat in my living room staring at a blank tv. My SkyQ box comes on and after 2 minutes goes off to the blank screen saying no signal I’ve tried everything before you give me options on what on to do. Please sort it.”

What has caused the issue remains unclear, as Sky TV have yet to comment or confirm the issue.

open image in gallery According to some 2,500 customers on Friday morning, the issue appears to still be ongoing. ( Downdetector )

The Independent has contacted them for a comment.

Many complained about the lack of information, with one customer writing: “There's clearly a serious nationwide problem with #SkyTV this evening but Sky have nothing about it on their website, X, Facebook or anywhere else. Very poor customercare @skytv .”

On Friday morning, the outage seemingly continued with one customer posting on social media: “Might have to buy a piano today if Sky doesn’t come back on.”

open image in gallery The height of the issue appeared to be at 10:30pm on Thursday night. The number of customers affected eased overnight, but issues began to climb again at 2am. ( PA )

Some people on help forums recommended customers do a “power cycle” to help fix the issue - meaning they should switch off their box and unplug it from the mains before switching it back on.

However, many have reported this has not worked.

The height of the issue appeared to be at 10:30pm on Thursday night. The number of customers affected eased overnight, but issues began to climb again at 2am.

At just after 7am, over 2,500 customers had reported an issue again.