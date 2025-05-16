Sky TV still down for some after tens of thousands faced outages overnight
Customers affected reported being unable to watch any TV
Tens of thousands of Sky TV customers reported being unable to watch TV on Thursday evening, as many continue to face the issue on Friday morning.
People began reporting the issue at around 9pm and by just before 10:30pm, over 26,000 people said they were unable to watch their shows, according to outage tracker website Downdetector.
On Friday morning, some 2,500 customers said the issue appears to still be ongoing.
Most of those affected said their TV kept crashing, leaving them unable to watch live shows.
Some users said a message saying they had no signal popped up, while others said they could not view online content even if their internet connection was fine.
Sky Q box users said trying to load shows was not working, and that even after unplugging their TV’s, their box would crash when booted up.
One customer said on Thursday night: “@skytv sort SkyQ please I have no signal at all I’m sat in my living room staring at a blank tv. My SkyQ box comes on and after 2 minutes goes off to the blank screen saying no signal I’ve tried everything before you give me options on what on to do. Please sort it.”
What has caused the issue remains unclear, as Sky TV have yet to comment or confirm the issue.
The Independent has contacted them for a comment.
Many complained about the lack of information, with one customer writing: “There's clearly a serious nationwide problem with #SkyTV this evening but Sky have nothing about it on their website, X, Facebook or anywhere else. Very poor customercare @skytv .”
On Friday morning, the outage seemingly continued with one customer posting on social media: “Might have to buy a piano today if Sky doesn’t come back on.”
Some people on help forums recommended customers do a “power cycle” to help fix the issue - meaning they should switch off their box and unplug it from the mains before switching it back on.
However, many have reported this has not worked.
The height of the issue appeared to be at 10:30pm on Thursday night. The number of customers affected eased overnight, but issues began to climb again at 2am.
At just after 7am, over 2,500 customers had reported an issue again.
