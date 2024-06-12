Green Party co-leaders admit they grew up without Sky TV just like Sunak

The Green Party co-leaders said they also went without Sky TV as children after Rishi Sunak was questioned about his wealth during an interview aired on ITV earlier on Wednesday 12 June.

The Prime Minister said he went without “lots of things” as a child growing up in the UK, citing Sky TV as an example.

Later in the day, Carla Denyer received laughter from the room when she noted “I also went without Sky TV” during the Green Party’s manifesto launch in Hove, East Sussex.