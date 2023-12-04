A cheese so smelly it’s called the ‘Minger’ is about to hit supermarket shelves

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An artisan cheese hailed as one of the smelliest in the world, and aptly named the “Minger”, will hit supermarket shelves for the first time this Christmas.

The “decadently pungent” Minger will soon make its way onto dinner tables in Scotland after its maker signed an exclusive deal with Asda.

Minger, produced by Highland Fine Cheeses, will be available in 54 Asda stores north of the border.

Rory Stone, who runs the family business and has been making cheese for more than 50 years, said it was a “proud moment” to sign the deal with supermarket giant Asda.

“The business has come a long way from making cheese in the bathtub to seeing it on the supermarket shelves!” he said.

“Our cheeses are still made by hand but are now produced in our dairy in Tain.”

He added: “Washed rind cheeses are very seldom seen on supermarket shelves, so this is a really exciting time for cheese lovers - especially for all those festive cheeseboards.”

Two other of the firm’s cheeses - Fat Cow and Blue Murder - will also be available to buy in Asda as part of the deal.

Rory Stone, who runs the family business ( Highland Fine Cheeses)

Minger is a “pungent cheese” and runny when ripe, with Fat Cow made for dishes that would normally call for Swiss cheese. Blue Murder, meanwhile, is mould-ripened and meaty in flavour.

Ashley Connolly, local buying manager at Asda said the supermarket was “over the moon” and stocking the Minger and other cheeses on its shelves.

“We are continually looking for opportunities to work with the best local suppliers to find really quality and innovative products, so we’re over the moon about our new partnership with Highland Fine Cheeses,” he said.e

“Highland Fine Cheeses has developed improved packaging, for stronger shelf stand out, this is testament to the company’s passion for its cheeses, which is evident from the range we are now able to offer customers in store in the run up to Christmas – I’m sure these lines are going to feature heavily on the festive cheeseboards!”

Asda said High Fine Cheese products would be available to purchase just in time for Christmas.