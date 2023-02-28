Rare red alert issued as Majorca hit by snow

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Normally known for its beach resorts and Mediterranean weather, you might not think of snow when you imagine the holiday islands of Majorca.

The popular holiday destination for Brits was hit by heavy snow fall and forecasters have warned up to 16 inches of snow could fall in the next 24 hours.

Weather officials issued a red weather alert as 16 inches of snowfall is expected to fall and temperatures have reportedly dropped below -2C.

Storm Juliette hit the Balearic island causing power cuts and road closures due to dangerous icy conditions and flooding. Locals being advised to stay indoors until the storm clears.

Towns across Majorca including Valldemossa and Lluc were covered with heaps of snow after storm Juliette hit.

Spain's meteorological service warned that 16 inches of snow would fall in the Sierra de Tramontana mountain range in the north of the island within 24 hours.

Storm Juliette is expected to bring heavy rain storms with huge waves and intense winds, within the next few days.

The blanket of snowfall has led to road closures in the mountain terrain of the island, while many residents have stayed indoors to avoid the stormy clouds.

An amber warning has been issued for rainfall, with 100mm precipitation expected in the Sierra de Tramontana mountains.

Experts have warned that 16 inches of snow is expected to fall (AFP via Getty Images)

With wind gusts reaching 105 kilometres per hour in Capdepera on Monday, an amber alert was issued for wind.

Mainland Spain was also affected by the storm. Heavy snowfalls hit Barcelona and the mercury dropped across the country with cold weather alerts in 30 provinces.

Weather service AEMET said yesterday that Storm Juliette is expected to cause low temperatures and strong cold winds across the country and Balearic Islands until Thursday.

Temperatures dropped to -18.6C in Lleida in Catalonia yesterday morning, according to AEMET.

The highest temperature recorded in Mallorca was 9.2C in Portocolom on Monday.