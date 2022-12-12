Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A police officer punched through ice on a frozen lake in a bid to to try and save children during a major rescue operation.

Three boys aged eight, 10 and 11 have died after falling into the water and suffering cardiac arrests in Solihull on Sunday afternoon.

Another chid - a six-year-old boy- remained in a critical condition in hospital on Monday.

Superintendent Richard Harris from West Midlands Police described efforts to rescue the children from the lake in Babbs Mill Park in the town near Birmingham.

“Police officers did go into the water,” he told a press conference.

“They were joined by other members of the other emergency services. Some of the officers went in waist-deep,” he continued.

“One of my officers was trying to punch through the ice to actually rescue the children themselves. That officer as a result of that had some mild hypothermia yesterday. I’m pleased to say that he’s now been released from hospital and he’s absolutely fine.”

Search efforts continued the day after the tragedy (Getty Images)

Supt Harris said police have not had contact with anyone to suggest others were still missing but will continue searching on Monday “to make 100 per cent certain”.

Families affected by the tragedy in Solihull are “absolutely devastated”, Supt Harris said, adding “Also this time of year, it’s on the run-up to Christmas, so close to the event itself, also adds to that tragedy.”

“Obviously we’re abiding by their requests at the moment as to how much information that the families want us to to make available to the media so we’re doing everything we possibly can to support them,” he added.

West Midlands Fire Service area commander Richard Stanton said the deaths of three boys who fell into a frozen lake was a “stark reminder” of the dangers of open water.

Police have continued to search the scene in Babbs Mill Park in Kingshurst, Solihull, on Monday (Matthew Cooper/PA) (PA Wire)

“Frozen lakes, ponds, canals and reservoirs can look picturesque but they can be lethal and there are no greater warnings of this than yesterday’s tragic events,” he told the press conference.

“We would ask parents and carers to remind their children of the dangers of ice and why they must keep off it. Please help us to avoid this from happening again.”

Supt Harris said there are a number of witnesses officers still want to speak to and appealed for anyone with information to contact the force.

Locals have paid tributes to the boys who died in the incident (PA)

One local, who did not want to be named, described the moment she heard the tragedy unfolding at a nearby park. “I heard the sound of children screaming and I knew it was bad. That sound will go with me to my grave,” she said.

Councillor Ian Courts, leader of Solihull Metropolitan Borough Council, said: “I know the people of Kingshurst are a close knit community and I am sure they will be supporting each other during this difficult time.”

“We will be providing help and resources today and in the weeks ahead to try and assist where we can.”

Additional reporting by agencies