Police said that they have not received any further reports of missing children after three boys died after falling into an icy lake in Solihull on Sunday, 11 December.

A spokesperson from West Midlands Police told media on Monday that reports suggesting numbers of young people who may have been on the lake do not match the children who were rescued.

"We've had no contact from anybody suggesting that there's anybody else missing... until we're 100 per cent certain we'll be carrying out searches throughout the course of today," Superintendent Richard Harris said.

Sign up for our newsletters.