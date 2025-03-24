Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

This is the first picture of a “hardworking” father feared dead after the cargo ship he was working on rammed into an oil tanker in the North Sea, causing an explosion.

Mark Angelo Pernia, 38, was working in the forward deck of the Solong when it ploughed into the port side of the American tanker Stena Immaculate off the coast of Yorkshire.

All 23 people on the tanker were rescued along with 13 crew from the Solong, but the Filipino national has not been found since the 10 March collision. The Solong’s master, Russian national Vladimir Motin, 59, is currently awaiting trial for gross negligence manslaughter.

Fellow seafarer Joel Jimenez told The Independent he became firm friends with Mr Pernia on a heavy cargo voyage some years ago.

open image in gallery Solong seafarer Mark Pernia is feared dead after the North Sea explosion ( Facebook )

"Mark is a good guy and such a hardworking man. He was always willing to work hard for his family, especially for his daughter,” he said.

“He was such a good man to have on your crew.

“Everyone is devastated. I feel so sorry for his family.”

Mr Pernia had spent long weeks working at sea, with one of his last Facebook posts wishing his daughter a happy eighth birthday, adding: “My one and only Disney princess. I miss you so much.”

A spokesperson for shipping company Ernst Russ, which owns the Solong, said: "Out of respect for the family, we will not be providing further information at this time.

“We continue to provide all necessary support to the family. They are extraordinarily resilient. Our thoughts and sympathies are with them at this very distressing time."

open image in gallery Stena Immaculate tanker at anchor in the North Sea, off the coast of Withernsea, east of England, after it was hit by the MV Solong container vessel ( AFP via Getty Images )

Crowley, which owns Stena Immaculate, said at least one cargo tank carrying A1-jet fuel was ruptured in the collision.

It is thought however the spill had a “limited” impact, with the maritime company saying it remained unclear how much fuel was released when it was hit by the Solong. An initial review showed it had evaporated due to exposure to fires on both vessels.

Owners of the Solong have also admitted tiny plastic pellets, held in containers on board, were released and have since been found on beaches in Norfolk and Lincolnshire.

Mr Motin has been given a provisional date of January 12 to face trial. He appeared by videolink at the Old Bailey for an hour-long bail hearing on Friday.

He only spoke to confirm his name and date of birth, and had the help of a Russian interpreter.