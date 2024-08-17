✕ Close London fire: Smoke billows out of Somerset House

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Around 125 firefighters are tackling a blaze at London’s famous Somerset House.

Smoke has been seen coming from the roof of the former stately home on The Strand in central London.

London Fire Brigade said: “Two of the brigade’s 32m ladders have been sent to the scene to support firefighting operations. Traffic in the surrounding area will be impacted as crews respond.

“The brigade’s control officers have taken over 10 calls reporting the fire, with the first received at 11.59am. Crews from Soho, Dowgate, Islington and surrounding fire stations are attending the scene.

“The cause of the fire is not yet known.”

Somerset House is now an arts venue and on Saturday was due to be hosting a day of breakdancing.