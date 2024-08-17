Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

More than 100 firefighters tackled a large blaze that ripped through the roof of the historic Somerset House, which houses a large collection of priceless artwork.

No one was injured in the fire at the building in The Strand, central London, which broke out on Saturday at about midday.

It is home to The Courtauld gallery, which escaped damage and will reopen on Sunday. The gallery’s collections include works by masters including Van Gogh and Monet.

Somerset House itself will remain closed until further notice as an investigation into the fire is conducted.

London Fire Brigade said 125 firefighters and 20 engines helped to tackle the blaze, which was brought under control at just before 7pm.

The view from Waterloo Bridge as firefighters tackle the blaze ( AFP via Getty )

Somerset House Trust director Jonathan Reekie said the fire broke out in the west wing, which is mainly comprised of offices and “back-of-house” facilities. He said no artworks were in the area.

Speaking to reporters outside the building, he said it was too early to comment on the building’s condition and thanked emergency services for their work tackling the flames.

Professor Mark Hallett, Marit Rausing director of The Courtauld, said: “The Courtauld, including our galleries and collection of artworks, is unaffected by the fire.”

London Ambulance Service urged people to avoid the area and told local businesses to keep their windows and doors closed on Saturday afternoon.

Michelle Birkby, 50, a writer from London, said: “I was walking along the South Bank and could smell smoke, looked up and saw smoke coming out of the top of Somerset House.

“At first I assumed it was a barbecue in the courtyard, or some sort of event, but then I heard the fire engines, realised the smoke was billowing out of control and that Somerset House was on fire.”

Queen Elizabeth I is among the former stately home’s previous residents, having lived there from the age of 20 before she became queen in 1558, according to Somerset House’s website.

20 fire engines attended the scene in central London ( Pol Allingham/PA )

The building is used as an arts and events venue and was due to be hosting a day of breakdancing on Saturday.

The London Battle was set to run from 2pm to 8.30pm, celebrating the sport’s Olympic debut in Paris, but was cancelled.

Dance troupes cheered loudly as firefighters returned their bags which had been left inside.

Abisola Alli, 29, was rehearsing in a changing room with her dance group AfroQueens when they were told the building was being evacuated.

The group is based on female empowerment and African culture, and had been due to perform a five-minute set.

No art collections were damaged during the fire ( Dean Wilburn/X )

Arts minister Sir Chris Bryant said the government was liaising with the venue to “understand the impact and damage” caused by the fire.

He added: “I am sorry to hear about the fire at Somerset House, this historic building is home to some of London’s great galleries and creative spaces.

“I am very pleased that there are no casualties and hope that Somerset House can reopen to visitors as soon as possible.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation, the fire brigade said.