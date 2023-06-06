Police biker in Sophie Wessex escort could face criminal charges over fatal collision

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A police motorcyclist in the Duchess of Edinburgh’s escort could face criminal charges after a fatal collision.

Helen Holland, 81, died after she was hit by the officer’s vehicle during the incident in Earl’s Court on 10 May.

Announcing the criminal investigation into her death, Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) director Amanda Rowe said: “Our thoughts remain with Ms Holland’s family, friends and everyone affected by her death.

“This is a tragic incident and it is important that we carry out a thorough, independent investigation to establish the full circumstances, which will include the actions and decision-making of the officer under investigation.

Helen Holland, from Birchanger, Essex, was visiting her sister in London (Helen Holland, from Birchanger, Essex, was visiting her sister in London )

“We have been in regular contact with Ms Holland’s family and we will keep them updated as our investigation progresses,” the director added.

“At the end of our investigation, we will decide whether to refer the matter to the Crown Prosecution Service for a charging decision and whether the officer should face disciplinary proceedings.”

The IOPC confirmed the constable has been told they are under criminal investigation for the offences of causing death by dangerous driving and causing death by careless or inconsiderate driving. The unnamed individual is also being investigated for potential gross misconduct.

Following the crash last month, Ms Holland’s son Martin told the BBC she died after sustaining “multiple broken bones and massive internal injuries.”

Ms Holland was using a “safe route of [a] pedestrian crossing” when she was struck by the motorcycle, according to her grandson. She was in London visiting her older sister at the time of the accident.

After her death was announced, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: “The Duchess of Edinburgh is deeply saddened to hear that Helen Holland has passed away.

“Her Royal Highness’s deepest condolences and sympathies go to all of Ms Holland’s family.”

The IOPC first appealed for witnesses to the incident on 19 May, confirming that it had taken CCTV from nearby properties for examination. Police body-worn video footage was also reviewed as part of the investigation.

The Special Escort Group of the Metropolitan Police accompanies various prominent individuals, including members of the Royal Family, for security.