A bakery war has broken out after the ‘Real Bread Campaign’ named and shamed major retailers who they claim misuse the term ‘sourdough’.

The group have identified a group of fifteen loaves and products it calls ‘sourfaux’ - which it says are not genuine.

The campaign, which calls on sellers to market 100 per cent authentic sourdough, wants a government review on bread laws.

They are calling for set legal definitions and requirements for a range of bakery marketing terms, including fresh bread, baked in store, wholegrain, sourdough and artisan.

They say ‘sourfaux’ is manufactured by non traditional processes including using baker’s yeast, chemical raising agents and additives.

The campaign was launched by Sustain - an alliance whose mission is to achieve ‘better food and farming’.

Shops and bread companies it names for producing or selling sourfaux include Aldi, Asda, Coop, Dr Oetker, Hovis, Lidl, M&S, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s, Tesco and Warburtons.

Chris Young, campaign coordinator, said: “Some industrial loaf fabricators, and other crafty bakers, want a slice of the sourdough market but don’t want to invest the extra time, knowledge and skills necessary to craft great, genuine sourdough bread.”

Sourdough is created from yeasts and lactic acid bacteria that are naturally present on the surface of grains that settle in flour.

That can be nurtured to create a successful sourdough starter culture for baking bread.

Genuine sourdough bread making does not involve the use of baker’s yeast, chemical raising agents or additives.

A Sainsbury’s spokesperson said: “Our products are labelled in line with UK Bread and Flour Regulations (1998).

“The ingredients and nutritional content of products are available on pack and our website.

‘’This is so that our customers can make informed decisions about the products that they buy.’’

‘’Where a product is produced by our in store bakery customers can speak to our colleagues and receive this information from them, or check online.’’

Aldi and Tesco when asked to comment only provided information to prove their products comply with UK Baking Industry code of practice and labelling regulations.