Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

War of the loaves: Bizarre battle over sourdough bread breaks out

A bakery war broke out after the ‘Real Bread Campaign’ named and shamed major supermarkets, who they claim misuse the term ‘sourdough’

Alice Murphy
Friday 26 August 2022 10:38
Comments
<p>The ‘Real Bread Campaign’ have accused UK retailers of false marketing over sourdough loaves </p>

The ‘Real Bread Campaign’ have accused UK retailers of false marketing over sourdough loaves

(Katielee Arrowsmith SWNS)

A bakery war has broken out after the ‘Real Bread Campaign’ named and shamed major retailers who they claim misuse the term ‘sourdough’.

The group have identified a group of fifteen loaves and products it calls ‘sourfaux’ - which it says are not genuine.

The campaign, which calls on sellers to market 100 per cent authentic sourdough, wants a government review on bread laws.

Recommended

They are calling for set legal definitions and requirements for a range of bakery marketing terms, including fresh bread, baked in store, wholegrain, sourdough and artisan.

They say ‘sourfaux’ is manufactured by non traditional processes including using baker’s yeast, chemical raising agents and additives.

The campaign was launched by Sustain - an alliance whose mission is to achieve ‘better food and farming’.

Shops and bread companies it names for producing or selling sourfaux include Aldi, Asda, Coop, Dr Oetker, Hovis, Lidl, M&S, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s, Tesco and Warburtons.

(Katielee Arrowsmith SWNS)

Chris Young, campaign coordinator, said: “Some industrial loaf fabricators, and other crafty bakers, want a slice of the sourdough market but don’t want to invest the extra time, knowledge and skills necessary to craft great, genuine sourdough bread.”

Sourdough is created from yeasts and lactic acid bacteria that are naturally present on the surface of grains that settle in flour.

That can be nurtured to create a successful sourdough starter culture for baking bread.

Genuine sourdough bread making does not involve the use of baker’s yeast, chemical raising agents or additives.

A Sainsbury’s spokesperson said: “Our products are labelled in line with UK Bread and Flour Regulations (1998).

“The ingredients and nutritional content of products are available on pack and our website.

‘’This is so that our customers can make informed decisions about the products that they buy.’’

Recommended

‘’Where a product is produced by our in store bakery customers can speak to our colleagues and receive this information from them, or check online.’’

Aldi and Tesco when asked to comment only provided information to prove their products comply with UK Baking Industry code of practice and labelling regulations.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in