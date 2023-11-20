Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live as South Korean president Yoon Suk-yeol arrives in Britain on Monday, 20 November, for a state visit.

It is the first state visit hosted by Britain since the coronation of King Charles III and comes as North Korea appears to be making preparations for another attempt at the launch of its first spy satellite.

Mr Yoon’s four-day trip is hoped to boost economic ties and security partnerships as his country faces what it sees as increasing danger from its nuclear-armed neighbour.

He will receive a guard of honour and ride in a carriage procession to Buckingham Palace, hold talks with Rishi Sunak on Wednesday, and adopt an accord on expanding a bilateral partnership.

The state visit comes after Mr Yoon attended the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in San Francisco, which he used to call for a coordinated response to growing military ties between North Korea and Russia.

North Korea has tested multiple missiles over the last year and has vowed to launch a satellite, a move which promoted condemnation from the US, South Korea, and Japan as a provocation and violation of UN Security Council resolutions banning its ballistic missile technology.