Watch live: South Korean president Yoon arrives in London for UK state visit
Watch live as South Korean president Yoon Suk-yeol arrives in Britain on Monday, 20 November, for a state visit.
It is the first state visit hosted by Britain since the coronation of King Charles III and comes as North Korea appears to be making preparations for another attempt at the launch of its first spy satellite.
Mr Yoon’s four-day trip is hoped to boost economic ties and security partnerships as his country faces what it sees as increasing danger from its nuclear-armed neighbour.
He will receive a guard of honour and ride in a carriage procession to Buckingham Palace, hold talks with Rishi Sunak on Wednesday, and adopt an accord on expanding a bilateral partnership.
The state visit comes after Mr Yoon attended the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in San Francisco, which he used to call for a coordinated response to growing military ties between North Korea and Russia.
North Korea has tested multiple missiles over the last year and has vowed to launch a satellite, a move which promoted condemnation from the US, South Korea, and Japan as a provocation and violation of UN Security Council resolutions banning its ballistic missile technology.
