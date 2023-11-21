Watch live: South Korean president Yoon visits Westminster Abbey after meeting King

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as South Korea’s president Yoon Suk Yeol visits Westminster Abbey in London on Tuesday, 21 November, as he begins a three-day state visit.

It comes after the head of state and his wife Kim Keon Hee were welcomed by the King and Queen.

Following tradition, the Prince and Princess of Wales accompanied the pair from their hotel to Whitehall.

Mr Yoon and Charles inspected a guard of honour formed by F Company Scots Guard, whose members were recently deployed to South Korea where they were training troops.

Charles spent time learning about Korean culture, including K-pop music and cuisine, before the state visit.

A glittering state banquet will be held in Mr Yoon’s honour at Buckingham Palace, where 170 guests will gather in a white tie and tiara affair in an opulent ballroom.

On Wednesday, Mr Yoon will hold bilateral talks with Rishi Sunak at Downing Street and also meet Sir Keir Starmer.