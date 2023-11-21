King Charles and the President of South Korea Yoon Suk are seen inspecting the royal guards during a ceremonial welcome on Tuesday (21 November)

In the Horse Guards Parade, where the King traditionally celebrates his official birthday, Mr Yoon, accompanied by Charles, inspected a guard of honour, formed by F Company Scots Guard.

The foreign head of state walked past the two ranks of Guardsman casting his eye over the servicemen before returning to the royal pavilion with the King.

After the ceremonial welcome, the traditional carriage procession back to Buckingham Palace saw the King travel with the Korean president in the Irish State Coach.