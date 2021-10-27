Three children ‘hit by car’ in South Lanarkshire

Three children were hit by a car in South Lanarkshire in Scotland on Wednesday afternoon, reports have suggested.

Ten crews were sent to the scene in the town of Carluke, south-east of Glasgow, at just after 3pm, according to the Scottish Ambulance Service.

A spokesperson for the service said: “We received a call at 15:07hrs to attend a road traffic collision on Kirkton Street, Carluke.

“We’ve dispatched 10 resources to the scene, and the incident is still ongoing.”

It is not known if anyone has been seriously hurt.

Traffic is currently being diverted as the A73 remains shut between Glamis Avenue and Clyde Street.

