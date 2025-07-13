Southend Airport plane crash: Police declare ‘serious incident’ as people nearby evacuated
Emergency services were alerted shortly before 4pm on Sunday to reports of a serious collision involving a 12-metre plane
A plane has crashed after take-off at Southend Airport in what has been described as a “serious incident” by police.
Essex Police and the East of England Ambulance Service are responding to the incident after receiving “reports of a collision involving one 12-metre plane” shortly before 4pm on Sunday.
In a statement, Essex Police said: "We are working with all emergency services at the scene now and that work will be ongoing for several hours. We would please ask the public to avoid this area where possible while this work continues."
Images posted on social media show a plume of fire and black smoke coming up from the crash site at the Essex airport.
As a precaution because of their proximity to the incident, police said they are evacuating the Rochford Hundred Golf Club and Westcliff Rugby Club.
Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to an incident involving a light aircraft at Southend Airport today at 3.58pm.
“Crews from Southend (two), Rayleigh Weir and Basildon (two), along with off-road vehicles from Billericay and Chelmsford, attended.
“We are continuing to work at the scene with our emergency services and aviation partners.”
The East of England Ambulance Service said four ambulances, a rapid response vehicle, four hazardous area response team vehicles, three senior paramedic cars and Essex and Herts Air Ambulance have been sent to the incident.
According to the airport’s website, four flights scheduled to take off on Sunday afternoon have been cancelled.
In a post on X, David Burton-Sampson, Labour MP for Southend West and Leigh, said: “I am aware of an incident at Southend Airport.
“Please keep away and allow the emergency services to do their work.
“My thoughts are with everyone involved.”
Matt Dent, Southend City Council’s cabinet member for business, culture, music and tourism, said on X: “I am aware of the live serious incident ongoing at London Southend Airport.
“At present, all I know is that a small plane has crashed at the airport. My thoughts are with all those involved, and with the emergency services currently responding to the incident.”
Police remain on the scene alongside fire and ambulance services, the force added.