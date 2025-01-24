Watch: Sentencing of Southport killer Axel Rudakubana for murdering three girls at Taylor Swift dance class
Warning: This livestream may contain distressing content.
Watch as Southport killer Axel Rudakubana was sentenced on Thursday (23 January) for murdering three young girls in a frenzied knife attack last year.
Rudakubana, 18, stabbed and killed the girls, aged between six and nine, with a 20cm-long kitchen knife as he ambushed a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport, Merseyside.
Wearing a surgical face mask while armed with the blade, the then 17-year-old travelled five miles from his family home to the studio where he killed Alice da Silva Aguiar, Bebe King and Elsie Dot Stancombe.
As a trial was set to begin at Liverpool Crown Court on Monday, the teenager pleaded guilty to the murder of the three children as well as the attempted murders of eight others.
He also admitted production of a biological toxin and possession of information likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing to commit an act of terrorism. He also pleaded guilty to possession of a knife.