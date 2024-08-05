Support truly

Separating the truth from the lies on social media is harder than ever, with last week’s headlines providing a pointed example of how quickly platforms can be used to spread disinformation.

As families mourned the death of three young girls killed in a knife attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport, riots broke out stoked by disinformation about the suspect’s identity.

On Thursday, Sir Keir Starmer warned social media companies after false information spread online. And Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said social media has put “rocket boosters” under far-right groups when it comes to the “organisation, the attention and the misinformation” surrounding the riots.

She said there would be a “reckoning” following unrest across England, pledging that anyone involved in the riots will “pay the price”.

Pressed on whether the Government will take action against Tommy Robinson, who has been accused of stoking tensions from afar, Ms Cooper said: “If it’s a crime offline, it’s a crime online.”

Elsewhere last week, an Olympic women’s boxing match — and misinformation about one of the athletes involved — was used by conservatives to promote their anti-trans agenda.

And in July two images of an injured female police officer were shared widely on social media with false claims that they showed injuries sustained during an incident at Manchester Airport.

We want to know if you think social media bosses like Elon Musk should take more responsibility for content posted on their platforms.

How should the likes of Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and Instagram tackle disinformation? And what powers should the police exercise to punish those who stoke violence and spread false information online?

Share your thoughts by adding them in the comments — we’ll highlight the most insightful ones as they come in.

