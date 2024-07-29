Watch: Police hold Southport stabbing news conference
Support truly
independent journalism
Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.
Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.
Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.
Louise Thomas
Editor
Watch as Merseyside Police hold a press conference in Southport following a major incident that left multiple people stabbed on Monday 29 July.
Two children have died and nine have been injured, including six who are in a critical condition, following the stabbings, Merseyside Police chief constable Serena Kennedy confirmed.
A teenager remains in custody after the “horror movie” knife attack close to a Taylor Swift-themed yoga class.
Merseyside Police said the stabbings are not being treated as terror-related.
The force said a 17-year-old boy, from the village of Banks, was arrested and is set to be questioned following the “major incident” at a property in Hart Street, Southport, north of Liverpool, at about 11.50am.
One witness told reporters that he called the police to an address behind The Hart Space studios, where a Taylor Swift-themed yoga class for children in school years two to six, aged between six and 11, was taking place.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments