All children treated at Alder Hey Hospital after Southport stabbings discharged

The remaining injured children treated at Alder Hey Hospital following the stabbings in Southport have all now been discharged.

Three young girls died last Monday after the knife attack which left ten more people – eight of whom were children – injured.

Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, in Liverpool, confirmed all children in its care who attended the Taylor Swift-themed dance class had now been discharged.

In a statement on its website, the hospital said: “We are really pleased to be able to share that all the children involved in last Monday’s awful incident in Southport who were under our care have now been safely discharged home from Alder Hey.

Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, and Bebe King, six, died during the attack in a studio on Hart Street ( PA )

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank all those involved in responding to the incident or caring for anyone affected by it, especially our colleagues in the NHS, Merseyside Police and North West Ambulance Service. We also want to say thank you to all who sent well wishes to Alder Hey and to the families affected.

“Our heartfelt sympathies remain with all those impacted by last week’s tragic events.”

Five of the eight children who suffered stab wounds were in a critical condition last week along with the two adults who suffered stab injuries at the scene, according to Merseyside Police.

Up until yesterday, one child was still being treated for their injuries at the Alder Hey Hospital.

Merseyside Police confirmed one child was still in hospital at a different Merseyside location.

Leanne Lucas, 35, was also wounded during the attack ( Supplied )

Mourners gathered to pay tribute to one of the girls in a memorial service at St Patrick’s Church on Tuesday afternoon.

One speaker, who spoke on behalf of Alice da Silva Aguiar’s family, fought back tears as she said: “Alice, you are the most beautiful, strongest girl in the world and I hope you know we love you from the bottom of our hearts. Keep smiling and dancing with the girls.”

She read out another message from the family, which said: “We love you Alice, Your smile is extremely contagious and full of joy. You never fail to uplift everyone’s mood.”

One of Alice’s classmates said: “You will be in our hearts forever. You are the most kindest person in the world, and we know that you are the strongest girl we have ever met.”

A member of staff from Alice’s school read out messages from her classmates, including one which said: “Alice, so kind and caring, with a smile so bright, forever in our hearts.”

The stabbings have triggered riots in UK cities, initially fuelled by misinformation around the suspect’s identity.

Axel Muganwa Rudakubana, 17, was charged with three counts of murder and 10 counts of attempted murder.

He is due to appear at Liverpool Crown Court on 25 October for a pre-trial preparation hearing.