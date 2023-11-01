Mystery over body found on Southsea beach as police fear family don’t know he’s missing
Police launch urgent appeal after body discovered on Tuesday morning
Police have released more details about a body discovered on a Hampshire beach as they try to identify him.
Officers cordoned off a beach on Eastern Parade, Southsea at around 6.40am on Tuesday morning.
Hampshire Police described the man as “white, aged 20 to 30, 6ft and bald” as they confirmed they are still attempting to establish his identity.
Officers also raised concerns that the man’s family and friends may not know he is missing yet.
They said he was wearing a maroon-coloured Barbour puffa jacket, grey Moschino Milano jogging bottoms and black Nike running-style trainers.
Police added they believe the man was in the water “for a short amount of time” before he was brought in by the tide.
Pictures from the scene show police in high-vis jackets on the beach, which remains cordoned off.
Detective Sergeant Samantha Hockley said: “We have been carrying out enquiries to try and establish the identity of this person. However, at this stage we’ve not been able to find out who he is.
“We believe he was in the water for a short amount of time before being brought in by the tide. Therefore, he may not have been missing for long and his family and friends may not have realised yet.
“We are working hard to determine who this person is and the exact circumstances surrounding his death.
“If a friend or family member, who matches this description, is missing, then we want to hear from you as we continue our investigation.”
You can contact the police online or by calling 101, quoting the reference 44230444730.
