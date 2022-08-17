Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Train services to a major station in London were severely disrupted on Wednesday morning after a large fire brokeout near railway arches.

Some 70 firefighters in 10 fire engines were dispatched to tackle the blaze near Union Street, Southwark. Pictures from the scene show large clouds of thick black smoke billowing into the air where the blaze broke out.

The London Fire Brigade said the fire is producing “heavy smoke” and those living nearby are being advised to keep their windows and doors shut.

The service said it received over 30 calls from concerned members of the public, with the first phoning in at around 9.30am. Several buildings have been evacuated.

Network Rail said trains to and from London Bridge station affected by the fire and several

It said in a statement: “A fire broke out in an arch under (the) railway.

“London Fire Brigade are on site with multiple pumps and we have closed the railway until we can confirm it’s safe.”

The rail operator added: “We’re working with London Fire Brigade and we will need to inspect the railway once the fire out before we can reopen. Thank you for bearing with us.”

Train operator Southeastern said a fire has “severely disrupted” all routes through London Bridge.

It wrote on Twitter: “Due to a fire next to the track between Waterloo East and London Bridge, services across all routes through London Bridge are severely disrupted.

“Trains are being diverted to other London terminals or terminated at alternative locations.”

LFB station commander Wayne Johnson, who is at the scene, said: "The blaze is producing heavy smoke and those living or working in the local area are advised to keep their windows and doors closed.

"Trains to and from London Bridge are affected and several buildings have been evacuated."