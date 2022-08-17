Southwark fire: Huge black clouds of smoke as 70 firefighters tackle blaze in London
Train services to a major station in London were severely disrupted on Wednesday morning after a large fire brokeout near railway arches.
Some 70 firefighters in 10 fire engines were dispatched to tackle the blaze near Union Street, Southwark. Pictures from the scene show large clouds of thick black smoke billowing into the air where the blaze broke out.
The London Fire Brigade said the fire is producing “heavy smoke” and those living nearby are being advised to keep their windows and doors shut.
The service said it received over 30 calls from concerned members of the public, with the first phoning in at around 9.30am. Several buildings have been evacuated.
Have you been affected by the fire? Contact matt.mathers@independent.co.uk to share your story.
Network Rail said trains to and from London Bridge station affected by the fire and several
It said in a statement: “A fire broke out in an arch under (the) railway.
“London Fire Brigade are on site with multiple pumps and we have closed the railway until we can confirm it’s safe.”
The rail operator added: “We’re working with London Fire Brigade and we will need to inspect the railway once the fire out before we can reopen. Thank you for bearing with us.”
Train operator Southeastern said a fire has “severely disrupted” all routes through London Bridge.
It wrote on Twitter: “Due to a fire next to the track between Waterloo East and London Bridge, services across all routes through London Bridge are severely disrupted.
“Trains are being diverted to other London terminals or terminated at alternative locations.”
LFB station commander Wayne Johnson, who is at the scene, said: "The blaze is producing heavy smoke and those living or working in the local area are advised to keep their windows and doors closed.
"Trains to and from London Bridge are affected and several buildings have been evacuated."
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies