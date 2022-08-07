Jump to content
Spalding fire: Man dies in house blaze as passerby who tried to help injured

Property also suffered ‘100 per cent damage,’ police said

Maryam Zakir-Hussain
Sunday 07 August 2022 14:53
(Independent)

A man in his 50s has died in house fire in Lincolnshire which also injured a passerby trying to help.

The man was found dead after officers were called to reports of an explosion in the early hours of Sunday on Farrow Road, Spalding.

Lincolnshire police said the property suffered “100 per cent damage” in Farrow Road, Spalding.

A second man is receiving treatment after he suffered burns while trying to help as he passed by the fire.

The man in his 50s was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police, despite the efforts of emergency services and members of the public.

A police spokesman said: “The cause of the fire is under investigation, and we are keeping an open mind as experts from Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service investigate today.

“We would encourage people not to speculate while we investigate the cause.

“Officers will remain in the area for the next few days carrying out inquiries.”

Police are asking anyone who saw or heard anything, or who captured the incident on doorbell camera or dashcam, to get in touch.

More to follow...

