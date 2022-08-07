Spalding fire: Man dies in house blaze as passerby who tried to help injured

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A man in his 50s has died in house fire in Lincolnshire which also injured a passerby trying to help.

The man was found dead after officers were called to reports of an explosion in the early hours of Sunday on Farrow Road, Spalding.

Lincolnshire police said the property suffered “100 per cent damage” in Farrow Road, Spalding.

A second man is receiving treatment after he suffered burns while trying to help as he passed by the fire.

The man in his 50s was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police, despite the efforts of emergency services and members of the public.

A police spokesman said: “The cause of the fire is under investigation, and we are keeping an open mind as experts from Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service investigate today.

“We would encourage people not to speculate while we investigate the cause.

“Officers will remain in the area for the next few days carrying out inquiries.”

Police are asking anyone who saw or heard anything, or who captured the incident on doorbell camera or dashcam, to get in touch.

More to follow...