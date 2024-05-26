RAF pilot killed in Spitfire crash at Battle of Britain event is named

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The Royal Air Force pilot who died in a Spitfire crash near RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire on Saturday has been named as squadron leader Mark Long.

Police and emergency services rushed to the scene on Langrick Road in Lincolnshire just before 1.20pm, after the aircraft crashed during a Battle of Britain commemoration event.

Group Captain Robbie Lees, Commander Display Air Wing, said: “It is with great sorrow that I must confirm the death of Squadron Leader Mark Long.

“Mark was a Typhoon pilot here at RAF Coningsby and for the last four years he has been a pilot with the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight. A great friend, colleague and a passionate, professional aviator, he will be sorely missed by all that knew him.

“An investigation into the cause of this tragic event has now begun. The RAF will not be offering any comment on the accident until that investigation has concluded, and likewise we ask others not to speculate.

RAF Coningsby is home to the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (Alamy/PA) ( PA )

“I would like to extend a sincere thank you to the RAF personnel, and our emergency services colleagues who responded so swiftly yesterday. Our thoughts remain with Mark’s family and friends to whom we offer our deepest sympathies. We ask that their privacy be respected at this tragic and shocking time.”

On Saturday, William and Kate said on their Kensington Palace X account: “Incredibly sad to hear of the news this afternoon from RAF Coningsby.

“Our thoughts this evening are with the pilot’s loved ones, the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, and the wider RAF family. W & C.”

William was Honorary Air Commodore of RAF Coningsby from 2008 to August 2023, when he handed the role over to Kate.

Rishi Sunak and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer also paid tribute, with the prime minister writing on X: “Awful news to see the life of a serving RAF pilot cut short in this tragic event. My thoughts are with their family and loved ones.”

Sir Keir said: “Deeply saddened by news from Lincolnshire. Thank you to the emergency services for their response. My thoughts are with the pilot’s family at this awful time.”

RAF Coningsby is home to the BBMF, a collection of wartime fighter and bomber aircraft that take part in air shows and memorial displays.

Only a few dozen airworthy Spitfires remain, including six that belong to the BBMF.

This is a breaking story. More to follow...