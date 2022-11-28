Man killed and another injured in double stabbing in northwest London

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man has been killed and another injured following a stabbing in Westminster.

Police were called to Lilestone Street, near Regent’s Park, at around 3.30pm on Monday.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police found two injured men at the scene.

One man, thought to be in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene. Enquiries are ongoing to identify and inform his next of kin.

The incident is being treated as a murder by the police and an investigation is underway. A crime scene also remains in place.

As yet, no arrests have been made.

Detective Chief Superintendent Owain Richards, the local policing commander for Westminster, said that he was “deeply saddened” at the death of the young man and called the incident “tragic”.

He said: “This is a tragic incident and I am deeply saddened that another young life has been lost to knife crime on the streets of London. I know the community will join me in sending our thoughts to the victim’s family at this awful time.”

“I appreciate people will want answers about what happened, but I would like to ask that our dedicated team of detectives are given the time and space they need to conduct their enquiries,” he continued.

“A large number of officers will remain in the area and I’d encourage anyone with immediate concerns to speak to them,” he added.

On Saturday two 16-year-old boys died after they were stabbed a mile apart in southeast London.

One boy was found with stab wounds in Titmuss Avenue, Thamesmead, while the other was found on Sewell Road, Abbey Wood.