Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

RAF jets intercept Kenya Airways flight diverted to Stansted Airport

The aircraft was diverted from London Heathrow with Essex Police in attendance

Holly Evans
Thursday 12 October 2023 17:16
Comments
(The Independent)

A large emergency response is underway at Stansted Airport after a Kenya Airways plane from Nairobi to Heathrow was diverted.

RAF jets reportedly escorted the aircraft which landed safely and was escorted to a remote stand with Essex Police in attendance.

The Boeing 787 was diverted just before 3.45pm, with eight fire crews in attendance at the scene.

A spokesperson for the force said: “We are currently attending an incident at Stansted Airport.

“A flight travelling from Nairobi to Heathrow was diverted to Stansted this afternoon. The airport remains open.”

Recommended

An Essex County Fire and Rescue spokesman said: “Eight crews are in attendance at Stansted Airport. We are working with Essex Police and the airport to bring the incident to a successful conclusion.”

More follows

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in