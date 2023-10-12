RAF jets intercept Kenya Airways flight diverted to Stansted Airport

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A large emergency response is underway at Stansted Airport after a Kenya Airways plane from Nairobi to Heathrow was diverted.

RAF jets reportedly escorted the aircraft which landed safely and was escorted to a remote stand with Essex Police in attendance.

The Boeing 787 was diverted just before 3.45pm, with eight fire crews in attendance at the scene.

A spokesperson for the force said: “We are currently attending an incident at Stansted Airport.

“A flight travelling from Nairobi to Heathrow was diverted to Stansted this afternoon. The airport remains open.”

An Essex County Fire and Rescue spokesman said: “Eight crews are in attendance at Stansted Airport. We are working with Essex Police and the airport to bring the incident to a successful conclusion.”

