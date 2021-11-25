A Michelin-starred restaurant in a 14th century building has been "reduced to ashes" after its thatched roof went up in flames.

Dozens of firefighters spent hours trying to extinguish the blaze at The Star Inn at Harome in North Yorkshire, after it broke out at around 10pm on Wednesday evening.

The exact extent of the damage remained unknown by Thursday morning, but owner-chef Andrew Pern said the building’s original frame had “just about gone".

Speaking to BBC Radio York, he added: "It's one of those risks that comes with a thatched property, once it took a grip it didn't really stand a chance.”

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said nine fire engines were sent to the scene to tackle the blaze after staff at the restaurant reported the fire. The cause remains unknown.

A spokesman said: "All the occupants of the property were out on the arrival of crews.

“At its peak the incident had nine appliances, one aerial ladder platform, one water bowser, one welfare unit and an incident command unit in attendance.”

The Star at Harome has regularly featured in lists of the best restaurants and gastropubs since the arrival of Mr Pern a25 years ago.

The Michelin Guide describes the place as "oozing character with its low beamed ceilings", while adding diners would find “regulars supping on a pint of bespoke Two Chefs beer in the characterful bar”.

Fellow Michelin-starred Chef Tommy Banks, who owns the nearby Black Swan at Oldstead, said news of the fire was "devastating".

"Our thoughts are with you Andrew and the whole team," he tweeted.