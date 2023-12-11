Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Campaigners are set for a High Court battle with the government over plans to build a tunnel close to the great circle of Stonehenge which they claim could put the prehistoric site’s Unesco world heritage status at risk.

A group of “mostly retired” archaeologists, environmentalists, historians, transport experts, countryside campaigners and druids will try to stop the building of a two-mile road tunnel along the A303 in Wiltshire - a major route between the southeast and southwest.

Highways England (HE) says traffic on the existing single-carriageway can be a “daily struggle” for many and that the tunnel will “sort out” a road that “does not work” for people who live, work and holiday in Wiltshire and South West England.

But the Stonehenge Alliance (SA) argues that the project will greatly harm the area near Stonehenge, one of the world’s most famous monuments, which dates back to the late Neolithic Age and attracts more than a million visitors annually.

“In the face of government indifference to the harm this road will cause…we had no choice but to bring this legal action,” John Adams, SA chair, said ahead of the court show down. “As before we hope we are successful in overturning this proposed vandalism. We hope justice will be served over the next three days.”

Save Stonehenge World Heritage Site (SSWH), a company set up to bring the legal challenge and closely linked to SA, is seeking a judicial review of the government’s decision to greenlight the project, after the campaign group scored a previous victory in a ruling handed down by Mr Justice Holgate in July 2021, quashing a Development Consent Order given to HE to press ahead with the work.

In 2019, before soaring inflation hit the UK, the government put the project’s price at £1.7bn - SA claims it will end up costing £2.5bn.

The Stonehenge site was declared by Unesco to be a World Heritage Site of Outstanding Universal Value in 1986 (Steve Parsons/PA) (PA Archive)

Dan Snow, the British historian and television presenter, said it was “astonishing” that the government was persisting with such a “damaging scheme” when it was being met with “so much” opposition and urged ministers to “come up with something better”.

Rowan Smith, a solicitor for Leigh Day, said: “Despite this road development being so controversial, and despite important new matters which required proper scrutiny, the secretary of state ignored calls for a fresh public examination.

“Our clients consider that was unfair and potentially a breach of human rights. Also, no regard whatsoever was given to the risk that Stonehenge would lose its world heritage status if plans were approved, which our clients say was plainly irrational. We look forward to presenting these arguments to the court.”

The government declined to comment.

HE has been contacted for comment.