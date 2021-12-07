✕ Close UK weather: The latest Met Office forecast

Storm Barra will hit the UK and Ireland with strong winds, heavy rain and snow expected to cause more chaos less than two weeks after Storm Arwen.

Weather warnings for snow, ice, rain and wind have been issued by the Met Office as the storm arrives on Tuesday morning.

The national weather service said there is a “small chance” or risk to life due to “large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties”. Three people died in the UK during Storm Arwen after being hit by falling trees.

While the west of Ireland will receive the worst of the storm, yellow wind warnings are in place across England, Wales and Northern Ireland with travel disruptions likely. There are also fears of power cuts and damage to buildings.