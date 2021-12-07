Storm Barra news – live: Snow, rain and 80mph winds to batter UK amid ‘risk to life’ warning
Follow the latest updates
Storm Barra will hit the UK and Ireland with strong winds, heavy rain and snow expected to cause more chaos less than two weeks after Storm Arwen.
Weather warnings for snow, ice, rain and wind have been issued by the Met Office as the storm arrives on Tuesday morning.
The national weather service said there is a “small chance” or risk to life due to “large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties”. Three people died in the UK during Storm Arwen after being hit by falling trees.
While the west of Ireland will receive the worst of the storm, yellow wind warnings are in place across England, Wales and Northern Ireland with travel disruptions likely. There are also fears of power cuts and damage to buildings.
Isles of Scilly reports wind gust of 67mph
The Isles of Scilly off the Cornish coast has already reported a wind gust of 67mph a little earlier this morning, according to the Met Office.
Snow, rain and 80mph winds to batter UK amid ‘risk to life’ warning
The UK is braced for 80mph winds and heavy showers as Storm Barra makes landfall less than two weeks after Storm Arwen caused significant damage to parts of the country.
The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for swathes of the UK, including Northern Ireland, which is set to be battered by wind and rain before the low-pressure front sweeps into Great Britain.
Rory Sullivan has the full story:
Severe weather warnings in place as UK braced for Storm Barra’s 80mph winds
‘Small chance’ of risk to life, warns Met Office
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live weather coverage as Storm Barra hits the UK and Ireland. We’ll be bringing rolling updates throughout the day.
