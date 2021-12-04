More snow is set to fall this weekend across parts of the UK as temperatures could plummet to as low as -5C.

Snow is expected from the Welsh mountains northwards, but some areas in the southeast could also see some fall in the early hours of Sunday.

It comes as some 9,200 homes remain without power following extensive damage caused by Storm Arwen last week, when winds of more than 80mph hit the UK.

Met Office forecaster Marco Petagna told Metro that there may be some travel disruption as a result of snow this weekend.

“Roads will likely be affected in higher areas of northern wales, the Peak District, the Pennines, as well as the Southern Uplands, Highlands and Grampians in Scotland,” he said.

“Into the early hours of Sunday, even places like the Chilterns and the high parts of the southeast might get brief falls of wet snow.

“We’re also likely to see snow on the hills in the Yorkshire Dales and surrounding areas.”

Temperatures are also expected to remain chilly throughout the weekend with highs of 8C or lower.

Frost is likely in many parts of the UK, including central and western Scotland, which could see temperatures fall to -5C.

Wet, snowy and blustery weather is expected to continue into early next week. Met Office has warned about a band of low pressure from the Atlantic that is predicted to bring strong winds, blowing snow and heavy rain to the UK from Monday.

Met Office meteorologist Steve Keats said that this would be a “fairly typical” early December weekend and added that it would not be “too disruptive”.

He warned however, that strong winds would accompany the cold weather and snow, which could make repairing power lines damaged in last week’s storm more difficult.

Energy network companies have made progress in restoring power to their customers following the significant damage that was sustained during Storm Arwen.

Northern Powergrid said it had restored power to 234,900 of its 240,000 customers who had lost power. Similarly, Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks have said that they restored power to 130,000 customers, adding that only 950 customers remained without.

Despite this progress, the Energy Networks Association said that 9,200 homes remained without power as of Friday night - 1,300 of these were in northwest England while 1,250 were in Scotland.

Energy regulator Ofgem has launched an “urgent” review into the response of energy network companies. On Saturday, chief executive Jonathan Brearley told BBC Radio 4 that the regulator would take enforcement action against companies that did not restore power to customers within a reasonable timeframe.

“We are deeply concerned about customers who for over a week have been without power,” he said.

“We want to establish the facts and make sure we understand what has happened, whether the network companies have met their obligations. If they haven’t, we will take enforcement action. We have clear expectations of how fast they should get people back on the system.”