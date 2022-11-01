✕ Close UK weather: The latest Met Office forecast

Storm Claudio has brought strong winds to parts of southern England as heavy rain lashed most of the UK.

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for wind for the south until 8am on Tuesday, saying the weather could risk causing disruption.

Winds of up to 70 miles per hour have hit parts of England’s southern coast after the storm battered northern France.

Storm Claudio's move eastwards on Tuesday is also expected to bring heavy showers across southern and central England, the Met Office warned, causing possible floods and transport disruption.

The Met Office said winds are likely to be strongest along Irish Sea coastal areas, including western Wales, north west England and south west Scotland, as well as the east coast of Northern Ireland.

Deputy chief meteorologist Steven Keates said: “In addition to high winds in the warning area, many parts of the UK will experience strong and gusty winds, at least for a time, during Wednesday.”