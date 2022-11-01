Storm Claudio news – live: Heavy rain and winds as Met Office warns of flooding and travel disruption
Winds of up to 70mph hit England’s southern coast
Storm Claudio has brought strong winds to parts of southern England as heavy rain lashed most of the UK.
The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for wind for the south until 8am on Tuesday, saying the weather could risk causing disruption.
Winds of up to 70 miles per hour have hit parts of England’s southern coast after the storm battered northern France.
Storm Claudio's move eastwards on Tuesday is also expected to bring heavy showers across southern and central England, the Met Office warned, causing possible floods and transport disruption.
The Met Office said winds are likely to be strongest along Irish Sea coastal areas, including western Wales, north west England and south west Scotland, as well as the east coast of Northern Ireland.
Deputy chief meteorologist Steven Keates said: “In addition to high winds in the warning area, many parts of the UK will experience strong and gusty winds, at least for a time, during Wednesday.”
Heavy rain could bring flooding, Met Office warns
Deputy Chief Meteorologist Steven Keates said heavy rain will continue into Wednesday with the risk of flooding and travel disruption.
“Within the warning area, gusts are expected of between 55 and 65mph. This is associated with low pressure moving towards the northwest of the UK, which is bringing with it some heavy rain on Wednesday, especially across parts of southwest Scotland, Cumbria and western Wales, although much of the UK will see some rain through the day,” Mr Keates warned.
The Met Office warned that the heavy rain could bring flooding and other travel disruption.
Storm Claudio moves towards Plymouth
Storm Claudio moved toward Plymouth early morning today bringing significant gusts to the south coast, according to a local weather agency.
Parts of the South West have already experienced heavy rain and wind overnight.
Severe weather warnings are in place that cover most of Devon, Dorset, Wiltshire, Bristol, Somerset and Gloucestershire along with large swathes of England and Wales.
Met Office issues weather warning for rain and wind across UK
Storm Claudio which has been named by Météo-France, has given southern Britain a glancing blow through the night and into the morning.
While the highest winds were expected in northern France through the night, much of the southern coast of England saw gusts of around 60mph, with a few isolated coastal areas seeing stronger winds.
A yellow warning was issued for wind, which is valid until 8am on Tuesday morning. In addition to the high winds in the south in the early hours of the morning, it’ll be a fairly wet night for much of England and Wales, as the rain continues a gradual move to the northeast through the night.
After Storm Claudio moved eastwards early on Tuesday, what’s left behind was a showery day for much of the UK, with Wales and areas in southern and central England likely to see the most frequent of showers.
Good morning
Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the Storm Claudio weather warning which has brought heavy rain and wind through the night.
We bring you the latest on disruption across the UK following the stormy weather.
