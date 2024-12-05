Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
US election
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Storm Darragh: Met Office issues danger to life warning as UK set to be battered by 80mph winds

The weather bureau is warning residents across affected areas that Storm Darrah could cause power cuts and loss of mobile coverage, building damage, flying debris, travel delays, road closures and coastal danger from large waves

Angus Thompson
Thursday 05 December 2024 10:25 GMT
Comments
A yellow weather warning for wind has been issued by the Met Office for Scotland (Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)
A yellow weather warning for wind has been issued by the Met Office for Scotland (Andrew Milligan/PA Wire) (PA Archive)

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.

At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.

The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.

Your support makes all the difference.

The Met Office has issued a danger to life warning parts of the UK with the arrival of the fourth named storm of the season.

Storm Darragh has been named and is expected to bring gusts of up to 80mph late on Friday and into Saturday.

The warning for “potentially damaging” winds is in place for the west coast of the UK from South Ayrshire in Scotland down to Cornwall, as well as in Northern Ireland, and is in place on Saturday from 3am until 9pm.

A separate yellow warning for wind has been issued for much of England, Wales and southern Scotland from 3pm on Friday until 6am on Sunday.

The weather bureau is warning residents across affected areas that Storm Darrah could cause power cuts and loss of mobile coverage, building damage, flying debris, travel delays, road closures and coastal danger from large waves.

“A period of very strong northerly or northwesterly winds is likely to develop during Saturday as Storm Darragh moves from west to east. Gusts of 70 to 80 mph are likely around exposed coasts and headlands, where some very large waves are likely, whilst gusts of 60 to 70 mph are likely inland,” the Met Office has warned, adding “the strongest winds will ease from the west through the afternoon.”

Affected communities are being warned to stay indoors as much as possible, as driving conditions could be dangerous, and high winds can cause injury.

“In advance of high winds, check for loose items outside your home and secure them. Items include; bins, garden furniture, trampolines, tents, sheds, and fences,” the Met Office said.

More follows...

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in