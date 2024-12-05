Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The Met Office has issued a danger to life warning parts of the UK with the arrival of the fourth named storm of the season.

Storm Darragh has been named and is expected to bring gusts of up to 80mph late on Friday and into Saturday.

The warning for “potentially damaging” winds is in place for the west coast of the UK from South Ayrshire in Scotland down to Cornwall, as well as in Northern Ireland, and is in place on Saturday from 3am until 9pm.

A separate yellow warning for wind has been issued for much of England, Wales and southern Scotland from 3pm on Friday until 6am on Sunday.

The weather bureau is warning residents across affected areas that Storm Darrah could cause power cuts and loss of mobile coverage, building damage, flying debris, travel delays, road closures and coastal danger from large waves.

“A period of very strong northerly or northwesterly winds is likely to develop during Saturday as Storm Darragh moves from west to east. Gusts of 70 to 80 mph are likely around exposed coasts and headlands, where some very large waves are likely, whilst gusts of 60 to 70 mph are likely inland,” the Met Office has warned, adding “the strongest winds will ease from the west through the afternoon.”

Affected communities are being warned to stay indoors as much as possible, as driving conditions could be dangerous, and high winds can cause injury.

“In advance of high winds, check for loose items outside your home and secure them. Items include; bins, garden furniture, trampolines, tents, sheds, and fences,” the Met Office said.

