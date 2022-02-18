Storm Eunice tears down power station chimney
Plant damaged by storms and closed temporarily
A power station chimney has been torn down by the howling winds of Storm Eunice.
The stack at Grain power station on the Isle of Grain in Kent collapsed as the potentially record-breaking gusts whipped across southern England.
No one was hurt at the power plant but energy bosses said it caused damage to the site and shut the 1,378MW centre temporarily as a precaution.
Dramatic before and after photos showed the station with three stacks followed by two just hours later.
Tens of thousands of homes across the UK have been left without power after Eunice brought down electricity cables.
All rail services across Kent were shut down as Network Rail said it was too dangerous for staff to work and for trains to run.
Three people in England have been taken to hospital with injuries from falling trees or debris in separate cases.
One was taken to hospital with serious injuries when they were hit by falling debris in Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire.
Two others, both in London, were also wounded, one by a falling tree, the other also by debris.
Follow live: Storm Eunice claims first victim as 100,000 lose power and hole torn in O2 roof
The two most severe “red” weather alerts – in southeast England and southwest Britain – expired earlier on Friday, but a “high-impact” amber warning remained in force across Wales and most of England.
It meant there was a good chance lives were at risk from flying debris, while damage to buildings and homes was likely – with roofs blown off and power lines brought down.
Hundreds of rail lines were blocked and road bridges were closed.
A spokesperson for Uniper, which runs the Grain power plant, said: “We can confirm that there are no casualties and there is no risk to the local community.”
