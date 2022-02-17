The Met Office has issued a rare red weather warning for wind across a strip of coast in the southwest of England, meaning it is very likely that the extreme weather will result in dangerous conditions as Storm Eunice hits.

Hartland, Bristol, Cardiff and Swansea are covered by the alert.

Meteorologists fear the high winds could tear roofs from houses and bring down power lines, while some rail operators have urged customers not to travel on Friday once the storm hits.

Forecasters have warned that gusts of up to 100mph are expected in coastal areas, while the wide spread of high winds in southern inland areas has been likened those seen during the infamous Burns Day Storm in 1990, which caused scores of fatalities and cut power to half a million homes.

Lesser warnings for wind and snow have also been issued in Scotland, Northern Ireland and the north of England, bringing the possibility of cancelled travel plans and rural communities becoming cut off.

The extreme weather comes as parts of the UK continue to reel from Storm Dudley earlier in the week, which – although likely less severe than the imminent weather front – caused widespread disruption.

Power was knocked out to nearly 20,000 properties, the Northern Powergrid said on Thursday morning, with engineers having worked through the night to restore the electricity network.

Meanwhile, the vast majority of Scottish trains remained at a standstill until close to 10am, as safety checks were carried out across the country and teams sought to restore infrastructure and clear debris such as fallen trees from the tracks.