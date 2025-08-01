Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A storm of unseasonably strong winds is set to batter the UK next week, the Met Office has warned, as they name the arrival Storm Floris.

The strongest winds are most likely across Scotland during Monday afternoon and night, with gusts of up to 85mph possible along exposed coasts and hills.

A yellow weather warning for wind is in place in Scotland, Northern Ireland, north Wales and the north of England from 6am on Monday to 6am on Tuesday.

Heavy rain is also expected, with transport disruption expected.

The latest named storm of 2025 in the UK will bring “unusually windy weather” for this time of year, the forecasters said.

Many inland parts of the warning area will see westerly gusts of 40 to 50 mph and exposed coasts and high ground could see them reach 70 mph.

There is a chance that winds could reach 85 mph on Scottish coastlines and hills.

The strongest winds will most likely affect Scotland on Monday afternoon and night but “there remains some uncertainty in the depth and track of Floris”, the Met Office said.

It added: “Winds will first ease in the west during later Monday but remaining very strong overnight until early Tuesday in the east.”

The warning zone covers Scotland, parts of Northern Ireland, north Wales and the north of England.

Matthew Lehnert, the Met Office Chief Meteorologist, added: “Across the warning area, many inland areas are likely to see gusts of 40-50mph, with 60-70mph more likely at higher elevations and around exposed coasts in Scotland. There is a small chance that some locations here could even record gusts of 85mph.”

Storm Floris is the sixth story to be named in the 2024/25 season. The last named episode was Storm Éowyn in January.

The Met Office said that while it is more likely that named storms hit in late autumn and winter, it is not uncommon for them to happen in summer.

It follows the driest spring in the UK for more than a century, as well as three heatwaves in quick succession. June was the warmest month since records began.

This is a breaking story, more to follow...