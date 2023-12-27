Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Festive travel plans were plunged into chaos for thousands as Storm Gerrit brought gales and icy downpours which flooded homes and closed both major railway routes into Scotland, while drivers were left trapped for hours in their cars on snow-covered roads.

Much of the disrupton warned of in eight Met Office weather alerts in force across the UK came to pass on Wednesday, as 87mph gusts of wind pulled huge trees from their roots onto roads, rail lines and at least one home, while residents in dozens of locations were told to brace for floods.

And for those still celebrating, belated Christmas dinner plans were scuppered, tree lights darkened and heating switched off as outages cut power to 8,600 homes at lunchtime, the Energy Networks Association told The Independent.

The railway line at Bowling station was completely submerged (Getty Images)

Thousands saw their travel plans cast into disarray, as the storm knocked out ferry services and major rail and road arteries, with huge crowds left stranded at London King’s Cross after the East Coast main line to Edinburgh was flooded, blocking travel beyond Newcastle.

The western rail artery into Scotland was also blocked by flooding – hitting services between Edinburgh and Birmingham, and Glasgow and Manchester Airport. Later on Wednesday, Avanti West Coast told all passengers not to travel north of Preston.

Those with pre-booked tickets for travel between Preston and either Edinburgh or Glasgow can board trains on Thursday or Friday, the operator said, while LNER passengers stranded by the disruption on the east coast line were told to book hotels and claim back the cost.

And at 4pm, with cross-border rail travel already halted, ScotRail announced it was suspending all services north of Perth and Dundee, with trains already on the move ordered to return to stations – hitting travellers across most of the country.

Further south, the main line between St Pancras and Luton was closed due to a signalling fault, with all East Midlands Railway trains cancelled.

Air travel was also hit, with at least 18 British Airways flights cancelled at London Heathrow due to the storm, to both domestic and European destinations.

Cars were stuck on the A9 at Drumochter after heavy snowfall (Traffic Scotland)

By 3:30pm, nearly 80mm of rainfall had already fallen in the Cumbrian valley of Mickleden, Met Office meteorologist Greg Dewhurst told The Independent, while strong gale-force gusts of 86mph were recorded on Scotland’s northeast coast, and 83mph in north Wales.

The forecaster said at least 5 to 10cm of snow appeared to have fallen in the Highlands, where hundreds of unlucky motorists were trapped for hours in their cars on the A9 as snow blanketed the major route at Drumochter.

A major incident was declared on the A9 as a multiagency response got under way to help “miles of vehicles stuck in the snow between Drumochter and Dalwhinnie”, Highland Council was reported as saying.

“Drivers are asked to remain in their vehicles meantime, keep warm, and tune in to local radio or social media where further updates will be provided as soon as possible,” Police Scotland said.

More follows...