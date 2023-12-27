✕ Close File: Snow blankets Scottish towns as Met Office issues two weather warnings

A severe weather front named as Storm Gerrit by the Met Office is set to bring snow, heavy rain and gales to the UK this week, following a mild Christmas and largely sunny Boxing Day.

Forecasters have issued a flurry of weather warnings in force across most of the country on Wednesday, warning of potential disruption including power cuts, flooding, closed roads and communities becoming cut off.

Snow, rain and strong winds are expected across northern Scotland, which could cause some damage to buildings. Much of England, Wales and Northern Ireland are subject to alerts for heavy rain or wind, while the entire south coast has been told to brace for powerful gusts, which could disrupt transport.

Parts of the country could see wind speeds hit 60mph later on Boxing Day as the storm gets under way.

It comes after the Met Office officially declared a white Christmas, with snow falling across parts of Scotland after the record for the highest daily minimum temperature for Christmas Day was broken further south.