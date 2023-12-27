UK weather: Storm Gerrit named by Met Office as Britain to be battered with gales, rain and snow
Flurry of weather alerts issued for Wednesday, with warnings of travel disruption and power cuts
A severe weather front named as Storm Gerrit by the Met Office is set to bring snow, heavy rain and gales to the UK this week, following a mild Christmas and largely sunny Boxing Day.
Forecasters have issued a flurry of weather warnings in force across most of the country on Wednesday, warning of potential disruption including power cuts, flooding, closed roads and communities becoming cut off.
Snow, rain and strong winds are expected across northern Scotland, which could cause some damage to buildings. Much of England, Wales and Northern Ireland are subject to alerts for heavy rain or wind, while the entire south coast has been told to brace for powerful gusts, which could disrupt transport.
Parts of the country could see wind speeds hit 60mph later on Boxing Day as the storm gets under way.
It comes after the Met Office officially declared a white Christmas, with snow falling across parts of Scotland after the record for the highest daily minimum temperature for Christmas Day was broken further south.
Storm likely to impact transport services, warns Met
Wind warning areas can expect gusts of 50-60mph, with up to 70mph on high ground and exposed coasts.
Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely.
“In terms of rain, we have rain warnings out for the whole of Northern Ireland, western Wales, north-west England, and then there’s a combined sort of rain and snow warning for Scotland,” Met Office meteorologist Simon Partridge said.
Rain in the warning areas is forecast to be between 40-60mm, with the potential for 70-90mm in the western hills of Wales and the western side of the Pennines.
There is a chance of power cuts, as well as a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded.
Anywhere above 200m in Scotland and the Northern Isles is likely to see some snow, he added.
How is a storm named in UK
A storm is named when it is deemed to have the potential to cause medium or high impacts on the UK and/or Ireland.
The Met Office and Met Eireann launched the scheme in 2015 to name storms as part of efforts to raise awareness of extreme weather events.
Met Office meteorologist Simon Partridge said wet and windy weather will cover “pretty much the whole of the UK”, with significant snowfall in parts of Scotland.
A yellow rain and snow warning is in place from 6am to 9pm across much of Scotland on Wednesday.
“There are wind warnings out for the south of England, across the English Channel coast,” Mr Partridge added.
“But we also have wind warnings in force for parts of western Wales, north-west England, Northern Ireland, northern Scotland and the Northern Isles.”
He said only the central section of the UK does not have a wind warning.
Watch: Where rain and snow is forecast to fall
Mapped: Storm Gerrit weather warnings in your area as UK faces snow, rain and strong winds
A flurry of weather warnings are in place across the UK as Storm Gerrit lashes parts of the country with snow, wind and rain.
The warnings have been issued for Wednesday and Thursday, with winds of up to 70mph possible in some areas.
98 flood alerts in place
Ninety-eight flood alerts are in place ahead of Storm Gerrit’s arrival.
The alerts - which mean flooding is “possible” - cover several regions of England.
One more serious flood warning - meaning flooding is “likely” - is in place for a part of the River Upper River Hull.
ICYMI: Rain warning issued for southwest of Ireland ahead of Storm Gerrit
A status orange rain warning has been issued for the south west of Ireland as the island braces for the arrival of Storm Gerrit.
The warning covering Kerry and west Cork comes into effect at 8pm on Tuesday and will be in place throughout Wednesday, lifting at midnight.
Met Eireann said very heavy rain is expected overnight on Tuesday with intense heavy showers on Wednesday.
“Localised flooding is possible,” said the forecaster.
A status yellow warning for wind and rain will be in operation for the rest of the country over the same time period.
Heavy rainfall is forecast overnight on Tuesday with heavy showers on Wednesday.
Met Eireann again warned of the potential for localised flooding for those areas covered by the yellow warning.
