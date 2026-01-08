Warning 14 clifftop homes are at risk of collapse in Storm Goretti

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fourteen clifftop homes are at risk of imminent collapse on the beach, owners have been warned as Storm Goretti batters the UK.

More than 10m of land at Hemsby in Norfolk has been eroded due to recent bad weather and the first storm of 2026 threatens to inflict further damage, Great Yarmouth Borough Council said.

Residents on the Marrams and Fakes Road have been urged to leave their coastal homes over the next few days in case the cliff falls.

open image in gallery Dozens of homes have already been torn down over the last 13 years in Hemsby due to coastal erosion ( PA Wire )

A council spokesperson said: “We have been liaising closely with people affected by erosion in Hemsby for some time, but the recent spate of storms and forecast of further damage from Storm Goretti means some properties are now in an even more precarious position.

“It is extremely traumatic for those affected, but coastal experts say there is a real risk of collapse.

“Making sure residents and the public are safe is of paramount importance so we are working closely with owners to explain the risks, offer support and advice where necessary and detail the options available to people at this very difficult time.”

More than 36 homes have been lost to the sea or demolished at Hemsby in the last 13 years. Eight homes were lost in December and early January alone.

open image in gallery Great Yarmouth Borough Council warned residents to leave their coastal homes over the next few days to keep safe ( PA Archive )

The spokesperson added: “It is deeply upsetting for homeowners but doing nothing is simply not an option with the rate of erosion we face.

“Our coastline is one of the fastest eroding in northern Europe and climate change means there will inevitably be further loss of land. How we plan for that and provide appropriate support and information about the options available to people is of paramount importance.”

The council urged people to pay extra attention to signage in the area and stay well clear of the dune face, stressing that certain areas of the beach may be closed off for safety reasons.

The Met Office warned a “weather bomb” is heading for the UK as several weather warnings have been issued, and the forecaster said the storm may bring a “danger to life”.

A weather bomb can bring winds strong enough to bring down trees and cause structural damage, which peak over a period of a few hours.

open image in gallery Multiple weather warnings have been issued by the Met Office as Storm Goretti heads for the UK ( PA Graphics )

Chief forecaster Neil Armstrong described Storm Goretti as a "multi-hazard event" with heavy rain, strong winds and snow.

He added: “Goretti will bring snow on its northern edge, this most likely over Wales and the Midlands. Here accumulations of 5-10 cm are likely widely, with 15-25 cm in some places, especially hills, and perhaps up to 30 cm very locally. An Amber warning has been issued where the greatest risk of disruption is likely on Thursday night into Friday morning, though updates may be required as confidence increases in the exact track of Storm Goretti.”

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued amber cold health alerts for all of England until Sunday at 12pm, warning there could be significant impacts across health and social care services, including a rise in deaths, particularly among those aged 65 and over or with health conditions.

Dr Agostinho Sousa, head of extreme events and health protection at UKHSA, said: “As the colder weather sets in, it is vital to check in on friends, family and neighbours that are most vulnerable.

“The forecast temperatures can have a serious impact on the health of some people, leading to increased risk of heart attacks, strokes and chest infections, particularly for individuals over the age of 65 and those with pre-existing health conditions.”