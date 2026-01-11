Met Office weather warnings remain in place after deadly Storm Goretti

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK is facing further severe wintry conditions, with warnings for snow, ice, wind, and rain in place following Storm Goretti. The recent storm brought gusts of almost 100mph and a rare red warning for "dangerous, stormy" winds in the South West.

Tragically, a man in his 50s was found dead in a caravan in Helston, Cornwall, after a tree fell onto the vehicle. Emergency services attended on Thursday evening, with removal efforts continuing into Friday.

Thousands of properties remained without power by Saturday evening, according to National Grid. National Rail warned train travel disruption is possible until Monday.

Met Office warnings for wind, rain, snow, and ice remain in force across the UK for Sunday, indicating a continued period of challenging weather.

An amber alert for snow covering Aberdeenshire, Moray, Central Tayside and Fife and Highland in Scotland is in place until 2pm.

The forecaster warned that between 2cm and 5cm of snowfall is likely at low levels and up to 30cm above 300m elevation in the warning area, with blizzard conditions and deep drifts also possible.

A yellow warning for snow and ice came into force at 2am on Sunday for much of Scotland, the East and West Midlands, north-east and north-west England and Yorkshire until 3pm.

Between 2cm and 5cm of snow is likely in the alert area, with 10-20cm possible above 200 metres.

In south-west Scotland, Lothian Border and Strathclyde, a yellow warning for rain is in place until the end of Sunday.

Another alert for rain covers north-eastern areas of Scotland until 10am on Monday, where up to 110mm of rain could be possible over parts of Skye, Lochaber, Argyll and the Trossachs, the forecaster said.

In Northern Ireland, a yellow alert for rain runs until 9pm on Sunday, with forecasters warning up to 60mm of rainfall is possible on higher ground.

Yellow warnings for wind are also in place for much of Scotland for most of Sunday which could see gusts of up to 70mph.

The Met Office has advised those within regions covered by alerts to prepare for delayed journeys, potentially dangerous driving conditions and to take extra time to help avoid slips and falls on the ice.

Meanwhile, a Government minister said it is “entirely unacceptable” that people in several areas in the South East and South West are experiencing water supply issues following cold weather and the storm.

In a statement on Saturday evening, Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs minister Mary Creagh said she had chaired a meeting with water companies and “local resilience forums” aimed at restoring supplies as soon as possible while “prioritising vulnerable customers and essential public services”.

South East Water said on its website that customers in East Grinstead, West Sussex, and the surrounding areas have had “no water, intermittent supply or low pressure” from Saturday morning and despite work to resolve this, the company “do not expect this situation to improve until the end of the weekend”.

In Cornwall, South West Water said some customers had experienced “severe disruption” caused by the storm, widespread power outages and an unrepairable fault at Wendron water treatment works, but it had restored supplies to more than half of those affected.

open image in gallery People sledging in the snow (Ben Birchall/PA)

Both companies listed bottled water stations in impacted areas on their websites.

Met Office forecaster Craig Snell said a new weather system is expected to bring milder conditions and rain during a “messy transition” from Storm Goretti.

Speaking on Saturday, he added: “It will bump up into the cold air and turn to snow again, but this time it is coming in with some milder air so it will transition back to rain for some of us as we go through the course of the night and into tomorrow and that again could lead to some problems with ice so we already have warnings out ahead of that.

“This time the milder air will eventually win the day and it will herald a very different flavour of weather for all of us as we go into next week, but it’s going to be a very kind of messy transition.”

Sunday is expected to be “wet and windy” in the southern half of the UK, but with gusts “nowhere near as strong as they were for Goretti”, he added.

However, some gales may still hit the coastlands, Mr Snell said, adding that this was not uncommon for the time of year.

Next week, the UK will see “unsettled” conditions but will be “saying goodbye to the really cold weather”, with temperatures of between 9C and 11C expected in the south and about 6-8C in the north, the forecaster said.