Storm Henk mapped: UK set to be battered by 80mph winds and heavy rain

Storm Henk is set to batter the UK with strong winds and heavy rain as the Met Office warned of a danger to life in parts of the country.

The forecaster warned of gusts of up to 80mph with an amber wind warning issued across much of the south including Cardiff, London and Norwich from 10am to 8pm on Tuesday.

A yellow wind warning was also put in place between 8am to 9pm on Tuesday, stretching from the tip of Cornwall through the Midlands and East Anglia.

Meanwhile, a yellow rain warning was issued between 5pm on Monday and 9pm on Tuesday for large swathes of the country with risks of flooding to homes.

The Met Office added that there was a good chance power cuts could occur, with probable damage to buildings, travel disruption and a chance of injury or loss of life from flying debris.

Across the country, there are 130 flood warnings and alerts in place. The Environment Agency urged motorists not to drive through water.

Chief Meteorologist Paul Gundersen said: “Our latest analysis of the forecast shows an increase in the likelihood of very strong wind gusts across parts of southern Wales and England, which is why we have issued this amber warning this morning and named Storm Henk.

“Storm Henk will initially bring very strong winds to the South West of England and southern Wales, with gusts of up to 80mph possible.

Flooding around the town of Upton on Severn in Worcestershire as UK is hit by Storm Henk (PA)

“As Storm Henk moves north-eastwards across the south of the UK through Tuesday, the strongest winds will also move eastwards, across the south Midlands, Home Counties and East Anglia through the afternoon and evening.”

It comes after Storm Gerrit ripped through the UK last week, wreaking travel chaos across the country as well as a rare supercell thunderstorm that is believed to have spawned a tornado in Greater Manchester.

A major incident was declared in Tameside after the tornado tore roofs and chimneys from homes, shattered windows and left debris and uprooted trees littered across streets.

It prompted calls for prime minister Rishi Sunak to call an emergency Cobra meeting “to ensure a swift, robust recovery plan”.

Residents said they had suffered an “absolute disaster” unlike anything they had ever experienced, and described the terrifying noise of the powerful winds as like “a plane was coming down on the house”.