A woman with a severe strawberry allergy says she spent a flight in fear claiming the airline refused to stop serving products containing them.

Chloe Fitzpatrick was travelling from Manchester to Ibiza last month, informing airline staff of her severe strawberry allergy as she boarded the plane.

The 24-year-old asked them not to serve any strawberry products on the flight, which included pink gin, rose wine, strawberry daiquiris, Fruit Pastilles and Haribo. But the airline said the request was too short notice for them to accommodate.

Ms Fitzpatrick told MailOnline the flight’s crew said they would make an announcement to fellow passengers on board, but claims strawberry products continued to be sold.

Alongside her sister, the pair offered to buy every single product containing strawberries on board, but claimed they were “ignored” by staff.

“They had decided to not serve these products to people on the rows in close proximity to us, not the whole flight,” Ms Fitzparick told the news site. “I was petrified.”

Chloe Fitzpatrick says she was offered a mask by airline staff and seated beneath a ventilator (stock image) (PA)

While the Mail did not name the airline, it did include a statement in response to the passenger’s complaints.

”Ms Fitzpatrick only alerted us to her allergies when she boarded the aircraft,” a spokesperson said. “In such situations, we are unable to remove products as we cannot ensure the complete removal of all items that may contain allergens. In our terms and conditions, we make it clear that anyone with a severe allergy should make our team aware of this at the time of booking, which unfortunately did not happen on this occasion.”

In August, a woman with a severe nut allergy decided to purchase every single packet of peanuts on board a flight after cabin crew “ignored” her request not to serve them.

Leah Williams said she spent £144 buying all 48 packets onboard, which cost almost three times the price she paid to fly from London to Dusseldorf.