Aldi urgently recalls two meat products over allergy fears

Aldi has recalled two varieties of its deli meats over concerns they may contain milk, an allergen that isn’t listed on the packaging.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has issued an allergy alert for Aldi’s The Deli Salami Selection and The Deli Continental Selection because they may pose a health risk to anyone who has an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.

Aldi said the recall was a “precautionary measure” that affected 120g packs of The Deli Continental Selection and 140g packs of The Deli Salami Selection – both stamped with an expiry date of 25 September.

The FSA advised consumers who have bought these products and are allergic or intolerant to milk or milk constituents not to eat them, and return the packs to their nearest Aldi store for a full refund.

Aldi said the recall was a ‘precautionary measure’ (Aldi )

It comes after Tesco also recalled various pastry products, including its steak and ale pie and mini sausage rolls, because they may “contain pieces of metal and plastic”.

Tesco issued a notice explaining that several of these chilled products may have been contaminated with “small pieces of blue plastic and metal” and could pose a health risk if consumed.

The products recalled include 200g packages of Tesco 20 Mini Sausage Rolls that are best before 29 August, and 250g Tesco Finest Steak & Ale Pie that expire on 1 September.

Tesco has recalled some of its pastry products over concerns they may contain pieces of plastic and metal. (Tesco )

Tesco’s 9 Mini Pork Sausage Rolls that are marked with a 30 August best before date and the Tesco 6 Cheese & Onion Rolls with a 31 August use-by date are also affected by the recall, the supermarket giant said.

Tesco has apologised for the contaminated products, asking customers who may have purchased the foods to return them for a full refund.