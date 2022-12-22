Strep A deaths rise to 94 including 24 children as infections surge

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Ninety-four people in England have died in the past four months after contracting the Strep A infection, figures show.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSCA) said that nearly half (41 per cent) of the deaths were among people aged 75 and over.

Some 17 per cent - or 24 - of the deaths were in children aged 10 and under, the government body added.

Strep A is a common type of bacteria found usually found in the throat and on the skin.

Most infections are mild and easily treated but some can cause more serious conditions such as scarlet fever and invasive group A streptococcal infection (iGAS), which can be fatal.

The figures come following a spate of recent deaths of children after a spike in infections.

Health officials say that the symptoms to look out for in your child include a sore throat, headache and fever, along with a fine, pinkish or red body rash with a sandpapery feel.

On darker skin, the rash can be more difficult to detect visually but will still have a sandpapery feel.

Experts believe the rise in cases of Strep A is due to lower immunity and more social mixing coming out of the Covid pandemic.

Cases of scarlet fever have also spiked as a result of the increasing Strep A infections.

The UKSCA said that, in the past two weeks, there has been a “steep inctease” in cases of scarlet fever, which mostly affects young children.

Weekly numbers of scarlet fever notifications to GPs in the past few months “have been higher than any previously recorded,” it added.

In an update on 22 December, the UKHSCA said that number of laboratory notifications of iGAS from mid-September to mid-December was 960.

This was higher than over the last five seasons for the same weeks.

Officials said the higest rates so far were reported in the South Yorkshire and Humber region (2.5 cases per 100,000 of the population).

The southwest region was second with (2.0 per 100,000) and southeast and northeast regions (1.9 per 100,000)

More follows…