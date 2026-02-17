Urgent supermarket toy recall issued over asbestos fears

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Asda has issued a product recall for two children's toys which may contain traces of asbestos.

The supermarket is recalling two kinds of Stretcherz figurines – toys which stretch up to three times their usual size – that contain a “sand-like material” inside, which testing has shown could contain “trace levels” of asbestos.

Asda said it was asking customers to return the items, which were sold over a two-year period, due to “an abundance of caution”.

The supermarket admitted “asbestos should not be present in any amount” and added it was “very sorry”, though there have been no reports of harm.

The toys recalled are Stretcherz "Stretch Squad" figures, and also their "Slammerz" figures, which are similarly stretchy but the characters feature oversized heads that splat, then reform, when they are slammed down.

open image in gallery Stretcherz Stretch Squad and Slammerz toys have been recalled ( Asda )

People who purchased the toys, which were sold between January 2024 and February 2026, are urged to return them to the shop they bought them from for a full refund.

The recall affects products with the barcode numbers 5050837662419 and 5050835105345.

No other Stretcherz toys are affected, Asda said.

In the statement, Asda said: “The overall risk is considered low, but because asbestos should not be present in any amount, we are recalling the affected items as a precaution.

“While we have received no reports of harm, we are taking this action out of an abundance of caution and in line with our commitment to the highest standards of safety and quality.

open image in gallery Asda has apologised for any inconvenience caused and said the recall was prompted by ‘an abundance of caution’ ( Getty/iStock )

“Customers are advised to stop using the affected products immediately and follow the recall guidance available via our customer service channels.”

The statement added: “We are very sorry for any inconvenience caused.”

Fears of asbestos found in the toys come just weeks after Hobbycraft was forced to halt sales of coloured sand, which independent testing allegedly found asbestos fibres within.

A concerned parent who sent coloured sand for testing at a laboratory claimed it revealed traces of asbestos fibres in bottles of yellow, green and pink sand that were sold in the shop's Giant Box of Crafts kit.

The concerns were sparked after 69 schools were forced to close in Australia in November last year when coloured play sand was recalled due to asbestos risk.

The Independent has contacted Asda for further comment.